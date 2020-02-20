Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Emergency services attempted to free him, but he died at the scene. Picture: 9 News
Emergency services attempted to free him, but he died at the scene. Picture: 9 News
News

Man dies after trapped in container

20th Feb 2020 12:57 PM

A man has died in a workplace accident in Melbourne's north this morning.

Following reports a man was trapped in a shipping container, police and emergency crews were called to GKA Sports Distribution Centre on Foden Avenue in Campbellfield just after 10am.

It is believed the man was trapped by stone sheets which shifted within the container.

The man died after becoming trapped in a shipping container. Picture: 9 News
The man died after becoming trapped in a shipping container. Picture: 9 News

Emergency services attempted to free the man, who is yet to be identified, but he died at the scene.

A second worker has been taken to Northern Hospital in Epping for observation.

Worksafe has been notified and remain on the scene.

Police will prepare a report for the coroner.

More Stories

Show More
container death editors picks melbourne workplace accident

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Future of Lismore chain store uncertain after widespread collapse

        premium_icon Future of Lismore chain store uncertain after widespread...

        News POPULAR homewares chain announces shock collapse, with the future of the Lismore store uncertain.

        Two Bluesfest artists cancel their shows

        premium_icon Two Bluesfest artists cancel their shows

        News ORGANISERS confirmed both acts have been removed from the line up.

        Farmer accused of calf disfigurement, theft faces court

        premium_icon Farmer accused of calf disfigurement, theft faces court

        News THE 36-year-old Casino farmer has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

        Hosting an easy way to earn money and gain new experiences

        premium_icon Hosting an easy way to earn money and gain new experiences

        News “WE have hosted (international students) for several years and because of the...