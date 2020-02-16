Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has died while swimming at Main Beach, Yamba.
A man has died while swimming at Main Beach, Yamba. Ebony Stansfield
News

Man dies after rescue from Yamba beach

Jarrard Potter
by
15th Feb 2020 6:29 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has died in hospital after he was rescued from Yamba's Main Beach last week.

Emergency services responded to reports that a man had been retrieved from the water unconscious at Main Beach, Yamba, about 3.30pm on Friday February 7 2020.

Members of the public commenced CPR on the man before lifeguards arrived to assist with the resuscitation.

Officers attached to Coffs/Clarence Police District attended a short time later and commenced inquiries.

The man was airlifted to Lismore Hospital before being transferred to the Gold Coast University Hospital in a critical condition.

About 1.30am on Thursday February 13 2020, Queensland Police notified NSW Police that the man passed away on Wednesday February 12 2020.

The man has been identified as a 36-year-old dual citizen of France and Australia.

A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.

coffs/clarence police district main beach yamba yamba main beach
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Byron Bay Surf Festival popularity surges with new competition

        premium_icon Byron Bay Surf Festival popularity surges with new...

        News SURFERS from around the world have travelled to the tenth annual Byron Bay Surf Festival.

        Engaged couples say ‘I do’ to getting married in Ballina

        premium_icon Engaged couples say ‘I do’ to getting married in Ballina

        News FUTURE brides and grooms got the opportunity to speak with wedding vendors about...

        How you can rehome an ex-racing greyhound

        premium_icon How you can rehome an ex-racing greyhound

        News A NEW adoption helps to match former racing dogs with adoptive owners and foster...

        Police attempt to rescue man who fell off a cliff

        premium_icon Police attempt to rescue man who fell off a cliff

        News A MAN has been left stuck on a cliff face after falling from Skennars Head this...