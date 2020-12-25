Menu
Driver crashed during police chase and a passenger was thrown from the car and killed.
Crime

Man dies after police chase

by Emily Cosenza
25th Dec 2020 9:40 AM

A man has died in a car crash after being chased by police in Sydney's southwest.

Officers tried to stop a Lancer just after 11.20pm on Thursday but the driver allegedly refused. Police decided to chase after the car.

Shortly after, the vehicle crashed into a power pole on Eastwood Road at Leppington where the male passenger was thrown from the car and died at the scene.

The driver is being treated for arm injuries in hospital and is under police guard.

A critical incident investigation has been launched, looking at all circumstances surrounding the incident, and will be subject to independent review.

The coroner will determine the cause of death and make any findings about the events leading to the man's death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or go online.

