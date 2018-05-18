Man dies after mystery Ballina attack

Aaron Marks, 38, has died after he was found on a footpath in Ballina in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Aaron Marks, 38, has died after he was found on a footpath in Ballina in the early hours of Sunday morning. NSW Police

A MAN has died after he was found on a Ballina footpath with critical injuries early on Sunday morning.

Police this morning confirmed Aaron Marks, 38, of Iluka, had passed away in hospital on Wednesday.

His death comes after a mystery incident - about 2am on Sunday morning, Mr Marks was found unconscious on the footpath in River St with serious head injuries.

He was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics, before being airlifted to the Gold Coast University Hospital.

Mr Marks was pronounced dead at 1.30pm on Wednesday, May 16, after doctors at Gold Coast University Hospital diagnosed him as brain dead.

Richmond Police District Inspector Tom Kirk said police still had no leads surrounding the incident.

Enquiries are ongoing as the Richmond Police District's Strike Force Bulgundara continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Ballina Detectives on 6681 8699 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au/ Information you provide will be treated in the strictest of confidence.