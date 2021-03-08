Menu
A man has died after three cars collided on the New England Highway near Tenterfield today.
News

Man dies after multi-vehicle crash in northern NSW

Cathy Adams
8th Mar 2021 6:30 PM
An investigation is underway after a motorist died in a multi-vehicle crash in the state's north today.

About 8.20am (Monday March 8), emergency services responded to the New England Highway, approximately 5km south of Tenterfield, after reports a Ford Falcon travelling south and a water tanker and a Toyota Landcruiser, both travelling north, had collided.

The Ford driver died at the scene. He is yet to be formally identified.

The truck driver, a 43-year-man, and the Toyota driver, a 21-year-old man, were uninjured and taken to hospital for mandatory testing.

A male passenger in the truck suffered minor injuries and was taken to Tenterfield Hospital for treatment.

Officers from New England Police District have established a crime scene, which will be forensically examined.

The New England Highway was closed for several hours; however, it has now reopened.

As inquiries continue, police are appealing to any witnesses to the crash or anyone who might have dashcam footage to contact crash investigators.

A report will be prepared for the Coroner.

emergency services fatal crashes new england highway northern rivers crash tenterfield
