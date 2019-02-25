Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police investigation: circumstances surrounding the crash are still unknown.
Police investigation: circumstances surrounding the crash are still unknown. Tony Martin
News

Man dies after car hits tree

Amber Gibson
by
25th Feb 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 69-year-old-man has died after a single-vehicle crash near Byron Bay this morning.

NSW Police said just before 3.15am yesterday, emergency services were called to Hinterland Way, near the intersection of Coolamon Scenic Drive, St Helena, about 10km west of Byron Bay, after a Volkswagen Golf left the road and hit a tree.

The driver, was located unresponsive by passing motorists and died at the scene.

Officers from Tweed/Byron Police District attended and inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the crash continue.

Anyone with information is urged to come forward.

A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.

byron bay fatal crash northern rivers roads road fatality
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Huge surf attracts big crowds in wake of cyclone

    premium_icon Huge surf attracts big crowds in wake of cyclone

    Weather OMA generates waves along the coast.

    • 25th Feb 2019 12:00 AM
    Greens' icon Brown inspires at launch

    premium_icon Greens' icon Brown inspires at launch

    Politics Bob Brown fired up the crowd on Friday night at Bangalow A&I Hall

    • 25th Feb 2019 12:00 AM
    Ladies, meet Billy, our new MAFS groom

    premium_icon Ladies, meet Billy, our new MAFS groom

    TV Lennox man will be part of a world first for the TV franchise

    • 25th Feb 2019 12:00 AM
    Jam along at Eat The Street

    premium_icon Jam along at Eat The Street

    News PREPARE for sweet music at food festival

    • 25th Feb 2019 12:00 AM