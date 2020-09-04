Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Man dies after being pulled from sea in ship search

by TONY RAGGATT
4th Sep 2020 5:58 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A man has died after he was pulled unconscious from the ocean in the search for the crew of a live export cattle ship, the Gulf Livestock 1, which sank south of Japan.

Townsville veterinarian Lukas Orda is one of the 43 crew missing.

 

Lukas Orda is missing.
Lukas Orda is missing.

 

A spokesman for the Japanese Coast Guard said the man was found on Friday morning Japanese time about 120km from the Amami Islands, an archipelago southwest of Kyushu.

The spokesman said the man was unconscious, had no breath and was not moving.

Japanese Coast Guard confirmed the man later died.

The spokesman said the search for other crew was continuing with the use of four vessels and one aircraft.

Lukas Orda with his wife Emma and son Theodore. Photo: Facebook
Lukas Orda with his wife Emma and son Theodore. Photo: Facebook

 

Mr Orda's wife, Emma, has made a heartfelt plea for her husband to come home.

She posted on Facebook last night: "Please come home really soon we love you".

The search has been hampered by heavy seas and rain.

The 43 crew include two Australian and two New Zealanders, with the remaining crew Filipinos.

Maritime reports suggest the ship's track had it heading into the path of Typhoon Maysak and it might have been caught in the centre of the typhoon.

It is believed to have fallen victim to the full force of the storm's fury with winds of up to 240 km/h.

 

 

Originally published as Man dies after being pulled from sea in ship search

More Stories

editors picks gulf livestock 1 man dies missing ship

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police search near Grafton for missing Lismore man

        Premium Content Police search near Grafton for missing Lismore man

        News Police have expanded the search area for missing 37-year-old Rohan Lloyd to the Clarence Valley.

        HOWZAT! What John did to get an oval named after him

        Premium Content HOWZAT! What John did to get an oval named after him

        News This very special bloke truly deserves this very special honour

        ‘How hot is it?’ Words you’re likely to hear this weekend

        Premium Content ‘How hot is it?’ Words you’re likely to hear this weekend

        News YOU’D be forgiven for thinking we had skipped spring altogether this weekend … but...

        NSW Premier bursts Ballina’s hopes of being inside bubble

        Premium Content NSW Premier bursts Ballina’s hopes of being inside bubble

        News Premier says SE Qld ‘a much bigger threat to Northern NSW’