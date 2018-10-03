Menu
A man has died after being pulled from the surf at Wanda Beach this morning. Picture: Seven News
News

Swimmer dies after being pulled from water at popular beach

3rd Oct 2018 11:19 AM

A MAN has died after he was pulled from the surf at a south Sydney beach by a member of the public this morning.

Just after 9am, the bystander pulled the man, believed to be in his 40s, from the water at Wanda Beach, near Cronulla.

The person who pulled him from the beach started CPR and emergency services were called.

 

The male swimmer drowned in the surf at Wanda Beach this morning. Picture: Seven News
Despite their best efforts, the man was unable to be saved and died on the sand.

Police from Sutherland Shire Police Area Command said witnesses had told them the man was swimming at the location.

A report will be prepared for the Coroner.

