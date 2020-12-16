Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man has died after being hit by his own car. Police are still to determine the circumstances behind the tragedy.
A man has died after being hit by his own car. Police are still to determine the circumstances behind the tragedy.
News

Man dies after being hit by own car

by Melissa Iaria
16th Dec 2020 4:30 PM

A man has died after being hit by his own vehicle in central Victoria.

Police believe the man was struck by his own vehicle in the driveway of a property on Cleary Street, Seymour, about 5.20am on Wednesday.

He is yet to be formally identified.

Police and emergency services attended, but the man died at the scene.

No one else was home at the property when the incident unfolded.

The exact circumstances are yet to be determined, and the police investigation remains ongoing.

Originally published as Man dies after being hit by own car

car crash

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Shock decision on controversial Dunoon dam

        Premium Content Shock decision on controversial Dunoon dam

        News ROUS County Council has voted on the mega-dam proposal after a last-minute motion from one of the councillors.

        BREAKING: SCU’s National Centre for Flood Research closes

        Premium Content BREAKING: SCU’s National Centre for Flood Research closes

        News THE centre had its first symposium in 2018, in the wake of the 2017 Lismore...

        Urgent repairs to start on ‘defective’ Casino road

        Premium Content Urgent repairs to start on ‘defective’ Casino road

        News THE council is continuing geotechnical investigations in an effort to find a...

        Dog access at Lennox Head causing ‘confusion, conflict’

        Premium Content Dog access at Lennox Head causing ‘confusion, conflict’

        News BUT any major changes to the status quo could be hard for rangers to implement over...