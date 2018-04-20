Menu
Deadly Brown Snake in backyard
Man dies after being bitten by snake

by SCOTT SAWYER and OLIVIA GRACE-CURRAN, Townsville Bulletin
20th Apr 2018 10:16 AM

A MAN in his 40s has died after a suspected brown snake bite at a Deeragun home in Townsville.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics attended a Nightjar St property about 5.20pm Thursday where they found a man in a critical condition.

He was not transported from the scene.

The man was believed to be a 46-year-old and the snake responsible was believed to be an eastern brown snake about 1.5m long.

The eastern brown snake is responsible for the causing more deaths than any other species of snake in Australia.

The highly-venomous snake is the second most toxic land snake in the world.

As bites from the species can be painless and often difficult to detect, those who suspect they have been bitten should seek be treated immediately.

The eastern brown snake is commonly found between north Queensland and South Australia, however an isolated population is also known to occur in the Northern Territory.

The species is particularly prevalent in open grasslands, pastures and woodland, however eastern brown snakes have been known to cope and even thrive in areas of human disturbance.

