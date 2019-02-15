Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police and paramedics on scene of dog bite at Labrador. Photo: Jerad Williams
Police and paramedics on scene of dog bite at Labrador. Photo: Jerad Williams
News

Man dies after argument over dog attack

by Greg Stolz
15th Feb 2019 4:12 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GOLD Coast man has died from a "medical episode" after an argument erupted over his dog attacking a neighbour.

A woman aged in her 50s was bitten by the dog on Kenyon Road at Southport just after 11am today.

The attack is believed to have sparked an argument with the dog's owner, a man in his 60s, who suffered a 'medical episode' and died.

Police and paramedics on scene of dog bite at Labrador. Photo: Jerad Williams
Police and paramedics on scene of dog bite at Labrador. Photo: Jerad Williams


The woman was assessed by paramedics but declined to be taken to hospital.

Gold Coast City Council officers have seized the dog, a Staffordshire terrier cross.

"Officers have seized a dog as part of the investigation and are assisting police with their enquiries," a council spokeswoman said.

Police are investigating.

editors picks gold coast

Top Stories

    'Sex bomb' Benhayon to host women's workshop

    premium_icon 'Sex bomb' Benhayon to host women's workshop

    News SHE claims to have six mirrors in her bedroom, and will host an event looking at "empowerment and power”.

    • 15th Feb 2019 4:55 PM
    Jubullum community 'treated like cattle' during fires

    premium_icon Jubullum community 'treated like cattle' during fires

    News COMMUNITY waited for six hours in the hot sun for help to arrive.

    PHOTOS: Latest devastation from the firefront

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Latest devastation from the firefront

    News The fires have been upgraded to Emergency Warning this morning

    VIDEO: Police stopping traffic on the Bruxner H'way

    premium_icon VIDEO: Police stopping traffic on the Bruxner H'way

    News An Emergency Alert has been issued at Tabulam