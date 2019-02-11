Menu
Coomba Falls, Maidenwell.
News

Man, 46, tragically dies after 25-metre rock pool fall

Matt Collins
Anton Rose
by and
11th Feb 2019 8:23 AM
UPDATE: POLICE have confirmed the man critically injured after falling at a popular waterhole north of Toowoomba has died.

A police spokesman said the 46-year-old Benarkin North man was pronounced dead at the scene yesterday afternoon.

Police say the man jumped off a 25 metre rock cliff at Coomba Falls and landed on grass rocks.

Emergency services were tasked to the scene after receiving a call about 4pm, though the man was not able to be revived.

It is understood police will now prepare a report for the State Coroner.

YESTERDAY: A man has died following an incident in Maidenwell on Sunday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to Coomba Waterhole Rd at 4.30pm.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokesman said the patient was in a critical condition after paramedics were called to the scene of the incident.

The man received critical injuries attempting to jump from rocks into the water.

The man's next of kin have been advised.

coomba waterhole rd death editors picks fatality maidenwell qas waterhole
South Burnett

