Man denies assault in Liberal Party kebab shop brawl

Police were called to Naji's Cafe in Arncliffe after the alleged brawl broke out.

Police were called to Naji's Cafe in Arncliffe after the alleged brawl broke out.

A MAN accused of assaulting a cop when a brawl broke out during a Liberal Party meeting at a Sydney kebab shop has pleaded not guilty.

Mohammed Reda has also denied assaulting a man and resisting arrest when a Bayside branch meeting at Naji's Charcoal Chicken & Kebabs in Arncliffe descended into chaos in June.

The 27-year-old pleaded not guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm, assault police and resist arrest when he appeared at Sutherland Local Court on Tuesday.

A 37-year-old man was hospitalised with facial injuries in the scuffle which erupted just before 7pm on June 18.

Police were called to Naji's Cafe in Arncliffe after the alleged brawl broke out.

Reda, from Wollongong, is forbidden from contacting his alleged victim, Remone Gorgio, under his bail conditions.

He's also banned from going within 100 meters of Naji's Cafe, which is owned by Bayside Liberal councillor Michael Nagi.

Mohammed Reda at Sutherland Local Court today.

Reda must report daily to St George police station and live at an Arncliffe address but his night-time curfew was removed on Tuesday.

Liberal Party member Rami Abdallah, who is well known in political and business circles in southeast Sydney, has also been charged with assault over the fight and is due back in court in August 14.

Witness shows his smashed phone after the alleged brawl.

Police are investigating whether a strong religious divide inside the Liberal Party sparked the clash and whether factional differences between two groups fuelled the confrontation.

Video footage has emerged of people fighting and yelling while a mother-of-three was allegedly pushed to the ground during the scuffle, which spilt out onto busy Firth Street.

Reda was arrested on June 26 and is expected back in court on September 18.

An alleged victim of a bashing at Arncliffe.