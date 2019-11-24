Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Blaxcell St in lockdown after a man's death this evening. Picture: AJ Rajbanshi Jr
Blaxcell St in lockdown after a man's death this evening. Picture: AJ Rajbanshi Jr
News

Man dead, woman injured in Granville attack

24th Nov 2019 9:02 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A man has died and a woman has been hospitalised as police investigate an incident in Granville on Saturday.

Paramedics had rushed to a home on Blaxcell St about 7.30pm where they were confronted with the sight of the man seriously injured.

Attempts were made to save the man's life before he later died at Westmead Hospital.

A woman also found injured at the scene is currently at the same hospital, where she is in a stable condition.

Police are investigating whether the incident is domestic violence-related. Picture: AJ Rajbanshi Jr
Police are investigating whether the incident is domestic violence-related. Picture: AJ Rajbanshi Jr

Detectives from the Cumberland Police Area Command have cordoned off the street and have established a crime scene.

Their main line of inquiry at this stage is whether or not the incident is domestic-violence related, as officers attempt to piece together what unfolded.

A police spokeswoman was unable to provide more details on the incident, other than to confirm the man had sustained critical injuries to his upper body.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Granville Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000

More Stories

Show More
death editors picks police investigation tragedy

Just In

    How Ortiz can shock Wilder

    How Ortiz can shock Wilder
    • 24th Nov 2019 9:00 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New $200m funding for drought affected communities

        premium_icon New $200m funding for drought affected communities

        News THE projects would see new money flow into rural towns and businesses.

        Sun sand and a whole lot of fun

        premium_icon Sun sand and a whole lot of fun

        Lifestyle Punters took to the coast to make the most of sunny conditions

        Two fined for lighting large camp fire

        premium_icon Two fined for lighting large camp fire

        News Police warn: We don't need people lighting more fires.

        FIRE UPDATE: Latest on the fire front

        FIRE UPDATE: Latest on the fire front

        News Fires continue to burn on the Northern Rivers