Police identify man’s body, found stuffed inside wheelie bin and dumped in dam
News

Man dead inside wheelie bin identified

by Erin Lyons
27th Jan 2021 8:17 AM

A body found inside a wheelie bin in a West Australian dam has been identified as a 51-year-old man.

He was known to police and was reportedly found wrapped in plastic, The West Australian reported.

The man's body was discovered by a group of people, including teenagers, partially submerged in the bin at Glenbrook Dam, within John Forrest National Park in Hovea, just after noon on Monday.

They reported an "awful smell" before spotting the bin.

Detectives will now comb the area for clues. Picture: 7 News
It is believed the man had been missing for a week, but no missing persons notification had been made.

Earlier images from the crime scene show a pink bag protruding from the bin and several officers in waist-deep water removing it from the dam.

"The circumstances surrounding human remains found in a bin at a picnic site in a dam is highly unusual," Acting inspector Sean Wright said.

Police divers are expected to comb the dam for days as they search for evidence.

Detectives will also scour CCTV footage from the park, which could hold vital clues in the hunt for the man's killer.

Some visitors, who arrived at the dam for the Australia Day public holiday, were unaware it was a crime scene and were turned away.

Anyone who saw the bin in the dam or any suspicious activity in the area is urged to contact Crime Stoppers.

Originally published as Man dead inside wheelie bin identified

