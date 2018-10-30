Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has reportedly drowned in the Ross River.
A man has reportedly drowned in the Ross River.
News

Man dies after drowning in North Queensland river

by Staff writers
30th Oct 2018 4:56 PM

A 46-YEAR-OLD man has drowned in the Ross River at Rasmussen this afternoon, police have confirmed.

Paramedics were called to the incident about 1.30pm after reports a man had been pulled unconscious from the water.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman confirmed no one was transported to hospital and the incident was now in the hands of police.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said a man "got into the river and got into trouble".

No further details have been confirmed at this time.

Police, paramedics, firefighters and uniformed members of the Australian Defence Force are understood to have assisted with CPR while undertaking an exercise close by, but it was too late to revive the man.

Related Items

apex park drowning rasmussen townsville

Top Stories

    Peak business body re-groups after resignations

    premium_icon Peak business body re-groups after resignations

    Business LISMORE Chamber of Commerce promises to advocate for all members.

    • 30th Oct 2018 5:46 PM
    Catholic priest guilty of child sex abuse to learn his fate

    premium_icon Catholic priest guilty of child sex abuse to learn his fate

    News The Lismore priest will be sentenced in Sydney

    Cafe owners lose battle with council over kitchen sink

    premium_icon Cafe owners lose battle with council over kitchen sink

    Council News Owners sought compensation after cafe closed by council

    Sold for $1: New vision revealed for Casino building

    premium_icon Sold for $1: New vision revealed for Casino building

    News "I haven't done this before in my electorate,” local MP says

    Local Partners