Man dies after drowning in North Queensland river

A man has reportedly drowned in the Ross River.

A 46-YEAR-OLD man has drowned in the Ross River at Rasmussen this afternoon, police have confirmed.

Paramedics were called to the incident about 1.30pm after reports a man had been pulled unconscious from the water.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman confirmed no one was transported to hospital and the incident was now in the hands of police.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said a man "got into the river and got into trouble".

No further details have been confirmed at this time.

Police, paramedics, firefighters and uniformed members of the Australian Defence Force are understood to have assisted with CPR while undertaking an exercise close by, but it was too late to revive the man.