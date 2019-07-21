Menu
Crime

Man dead, girl stabbed in Sydney

21st Jul 2019 5:02 PM

A MAN is dead and a teenage girl has been taken to hospital with stab wounds after a domestic incident in Sydney.

Police say they were called to Chatswood about 9.55am on Sunday where the 14-year-old wounded girl was being helped a member of the public.

She was taken to Sydney Children's Hospital where she remains in a stable condition.

Minutes later, emergency services were called to a shopping centre in Sydney's lower north shore where a 52-year-old man was found severely injured after a fall. Police say he died at the scene.

Officers have been told there was an altercation between the girl and the man inside a Chatswood home, with the man running from the scene after the girl was assaulted and stabbed.

  • Lifeline 13 11 14
  • beyondblue 1300 22 4636
  • 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732)
editors picks fatality fatal stabbing stabbing

