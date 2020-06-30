Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police on the scene after a fatal brawl at Oakleigh’s Eaton Mall. Picture: Supplied
Police on the scene after a fatal brawl at Oakleigh’s Eaton Mall. Picture: Supplied
Crime

Man dead, four arrested after brawl

by Josh Fagan
30th Jun 2020 7:40 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A man has died after a fight broke out in Melbourne's southeast, on Monday night.

Police were called to reports of a brawl at Atherton Rd, Oakleigh about 7.55pm.

Emergency services arrived and a man, who is yet to be identified, died at the scene.

Four other men were arrested a short time after, with homicide detectives on Monday night investigating the circumstances of the death.

- Do you know more? Email alanah.frost@news.com.au

 

The incident occurred near the entrance to Eaton Mall. Forensics officers were seen probing the footpath for evidence outside a nearby pharmacy.

It's the third death to unfold on Melbourne's streets in two weeks, with Kurunjang man Machar Kot, 21, killed on Market St in Melbourne CBD last Monday.

Marco Deng has been charged over the fatal stabbing.

Teenager Solomone Taufeulungaki also died on the street in Deer Park on June 16, after he was ambushed as he walked home from school.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or at crimestoppersvic.com.au

More to come

MORE NEWS

US-STYLE GANG CULTURE PLAGUES STREETS

REVENGE FEARED AFTER SOLO'S DEATH

 

 

Originally published as Man dead, four arrested after brawl

More Stories

brawl crime death melbourne

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Vacant land for sale at 'affordable' 68-lot subdivision

        premium_icon Vacant land for sale at 'affordable' 68-lot subdivision

        News BUILD your “dream home” at this brand new subdivision, with a limited number of blocks now available in stage one.

        ’SERIOUS THREAT’: Work under way to protect local rainforest

        premium_icon ’SERIOUS THREAT’: Work under way to protect local rainforest

        News ARMED with a Federal Government grant, the Nimbin Environment Centre is on a...

        Lennox mega-development is back with a second DA

        premium_icon Lennox mega-development is back with a second DA

        News BALLINA Shire Council has raised concerns regarding biodiversity impacts on the...

        How to find Northern Rivers funeral details on our website

        premium_icon How to find Northern Rivers funeral details on our website

        News ALL the sections you loved in the paper are also on our website.