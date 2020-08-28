Menu
Man dead, boy critical after Melb storm

28th Aug 2020 5:15 AM

 

A Victorian man has been killed and a five-year-old boy is fighting for life after separate incidents where trees were toppled over during wild weather in Melbourne overnight.

Victoria Police confirmed a 59-year-old man died after a tree fell on his car while he was leaving a shopping centre car park at the intersection of Terrys Ave and Ena Road just after 6pm.

The man suffered life-threatening injuries and has since died. Anyone who witnessed the incident is being urged to come forward.

RELATED: US coast smashed by monster storm

 

A man has died after a tree fell on his car in Belgrave after a heavy storm rolled through. Picture: Mark Stewart
A man has died after a tree fell on his car in Belgrave after a heavy storm rolled through. Picture: Mark Stewart

 

A tree has fallen on a car off Terrys Ave, Belgrave after a heavy storm rolled through. Picture: Mark Stewart
A tree has fallen on a car off Terrys Ave, Belgrave after a heavy storm rolled through. Picture: Mark Stewart

 

Separately, the young boy was rushed to the Royal Children's Hospital about 6pm after being hit by a tree that fell onto the road in Blackburn South, according to Nine News reports.

The shock incidents come during a night of wild weather which saw Victoria's SES receive more than 1400 calls for help.

 

 

The Bureau of Meteorology warned residents to "batten down the hatches" as a cold front sweeps through the state with damaging winds, thunderstorms and possible hail.

Winds were set to reach gusts of more than 120km/h outside of Melbourne, including areas such as Wonthaggi, Sale, Bairnsdale, Orbost, Falls Creek and Omeo.

The strongest were recorded at Wilsons Promontory, which received 145km/h gusts.

 

 

