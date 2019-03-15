Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The body of a man — believed to 59 and yet to be identified. Picture: TNV
The body of a man — believed to 59 and yet to be identified. Picture: TNV
Crime

Man dead, axe seized and 75-year-old questioned

by Mitchell van Homrigh
15th Mar 2019 6:31 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has died after a fight in Sydney's west with investigators seizing an axe after the bloody altercation.

NSW Police were called to the Cabramatta West address at 8.45pm on Thursday after reports of two men fighting following a motor vehicle collision.

The body of a 59-year-old man found with a serious wound to his head at Sydney Luker Rd. He died at the scene.

A second man, aged 75, was brought into custody at Fairfield Police station for questioning.

He was later being taken to Liverpool Hospital for an unrelated medical condition before returning back to the police station early Friday morning.

An axe was seized and police confirmed the pair were known to each other.

A crime scene has been established and detectives from Fairfield City Police Command have started an investigation.

 

.

More Stories

Show More
axe attack crime sydney

Top Stories

    Battle for compo leaves ex-firey ‘alone and let down’

    premium_icon Battle for compo leaves ex-firey ‘alone and let down’

    Health A LISMORE man says toxic firefighting foam caused his cancer, and now he's on a mission to help others in the same position.

    Lismore woman's global business collapses into liquidation

    premium_icon Lismore woman's global business collapses into liquidation

    Business Sad end for company once "prepped to scale into the $100m's revenue”

    Investigation finalised into UM-linked academic

    premium_icon Investigation finalised into UM-linked academic

    News His articles related to Universal Medicine research, practices

    Health district keeps track of local Q fever cases

    premium_icon Health district keeps track of local Q fever cases

    Health It is a highly-infectious disease contracted from animals