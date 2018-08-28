Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Breaking

Man dead after running into Sydney blaze

by Angelo Risso
28th Aug 2018 5:58 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A man has died in a Sydney house fire overnight after he rescued his elderly mother from the blaze and then re-entered the burning building to fight the flames.

Emergency workers were called to Henley Marine Drive in Rodd Point, near Five Dock, about 2:30am and found the house well alight.

A woman and her adult son had escaped the fire but the son reportedly returned inside to fight the blaze and duly suffered fatal injuries.

The roof of the house has collapsed in.

editors picks fatal blaze sydney

Top Stories

    $6.5m housing development an 'accident waiting to happen'

    premium_icon $6.5m housing development an 'accident waiting to happen'

    News "YOU don't go out intending to purchase a property to then have a high density, multi-dwelling development put in behind you."

    Hogan opts out of 'revolving door' PMs

    premium_icon Hogan opts out of 'revolving door' PMs

    Opinion But will he be respected or punished for his stand?

    Ballet student's meteoric rise to world stage

    premium_icon Ballet student's meteoric rise to world stage

    News This Wollongbar teen has only been dancing for two years

    BURGER OUTRAGE: Man's anger over 'one bite for $15'

    premium_icon BURGER OUTRAGE: Man's anger over 'one bite for $15'

    News Man claims he had "never been so ripped off"

    Local Partners