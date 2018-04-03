Menu
Man dead after murder-suicide tragedy

by Chris Clarke
3rd Apr 2018 5:27 AM
A MAN is dead after he tried to murder his wife at a home south of Brisbane.

About 10.30am, passers-by noticed the grim scene at a rental house on Fairbairn Street at Marsden.

Inside, a 42-year-old man was found dead from self-inflicted injuries, while his 50-year-old clung to life after receiving multiple stab wounds.

The woman was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital where she remains in a serious condition.

Police are investigating.

Neighbours said everything appeared to be normal at the house on Sunday night but two people who walked past the property on Monday morning saw a body through the window and called police.

Residents of the quiet street were unaware until emergency crews arrived.

Onlookers gathered in the street in shock when they heard what had happened.

One man said the couple mostly kept to themselves.

"They were nice enough. They used to say hello when you walked past but they wouldn't say much," he said.

brisbane crime death murder-suicide police
