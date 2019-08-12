Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Breaking

Man dead after horror rollover on remote FNQ road

by Grace Mason
12th Aug 2019 8:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SECOND man has died in the Far North within hours after rolling his car on a remote road.

The Forensic Crash Unit is working to determine the cause of the crash which took place about 5pm in Hope Vale on Sunday.

It occurred less than five hours after a head on collision near Bamaga where a 68-year-old tourist died.

The man was driving on Aerodrome Rd when it is believed he lost control and rolled the car.

He was the only one inside the vehicle at the time and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigations are continuing.

More Stories

bamaga fatal crash fnq

Top Stories

    #41-50 Most Influential Women on the Northern Rivers

    premium_icon #41-50 Most Influential Women on the Northern Rivers

    News A CHILDCARE worker, animal advocates and even a Hollywood superstar have made the list.

    Lingerie-wearing man bites cop on thigh

    premium_icon Lingerie-wearing man bites cop on thigh

    Crime Police found the man in his car with his penis exposed

    The baffling mystery of a war hero lost at sea 21 years ago

    premium_icon The baffling mystery of a war hero lost at sea 21 years ago

    News Did Ken go overboard, get lost in a storm or attacked by pirates?

    Five words a mother makes her fire fighting son repeat

    premium_icon Five words a mother makes her fire fighting son repeat

    Community 'You have to be able to love who they are and what they've become'