Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Man dead after balcony fall

by SAM FLANAGAN
12th Jan 2021 10:42 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Police investigations are ongoing after a man fell to his death from a second storey balcony in North Queensland last night.

Emergency services were called to an address in Sunset, Mount Isa around 8.45pm after reports of a man falling from a balcony.

The Queensland Ambulance Service assessed the man for critical injuries when they arrived, though he was pronounced deceased.

A spokesman for the Queensland Police Service confirmed the man died from a fall and investigations were ongoing.

The spokesman said initial indications suggested the fall was a case of misadventure.

Originally published as Man dead after balcony fall

More Stories

editors picks mount isa

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Paradise’: Stunning farmland ready for your dream home

        Premium Content ‘Paradise’: Stunning farmland ready for your dream home

        News This Northern Rivers property, situated in the foothills of the Border Ranges, has some incredible views.

        Pawfect result as stolen puppies found after five weeks

        Premium Content Pawfect result as stolen puppies found after five weeks

        News A pair of cute puppies have been returned to their Kyogle home

        Casino meatworks' big plan for Coles, Woolworths and Aldi

        Premium Content Casino meatworks' big plan for Coles, Woolworths and Aldi

        News $5m facility will create 20 jobs, support ongoing employment for 800

        Dad-of-nine back in court over G'bah baseball bat murder

        Premium Content Dad-of-nine back in court over G'bah baseball bat murder

        Crime Lismore Local Court had previously heard the man plans to defend this case until...