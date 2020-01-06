Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
DOGGONE WINNER: A Byron Bay man has celebrated winning a top prize on an Instant Scratch-Its ticket by dancing around the house with his beloved dog.
DOGGONE WINNER: A Byron Bay man has celebrated winning a top prize on an Instant Scratch-Its ticket by dancing around the house with his beloved dog.
News

Man dances with pooch after winning scratchie top prize

Francis Witsenhuysen
6th Jan 2020 3:30 PM

A BYRON Bay man has celebrated winning a top prize on an Instant Scratch-Its ticket by dancing around the house with his beloved dog.

The winning $5 Live the Life Instant Scratch-Its ticket was purchased at Byron Bay Newsagency, Shop 1, Centrepoint Byron Bay.

A NSW Lotteries official called the winner this morning, who was still trying to comprehend the news he’d won one of the top prizes of $1,000 a week for five years.

“I was just at the shop buying a paper and decided to pick up some Instant Scratch-Its tickets while I was there,” he said.

“I went home and while I was reading the paper and having a cup of coffee, I scratched the ticket.

“I couldn’t believe what I saw... It didn’t feel real. I had to check it over and over again. I was ecstatic.

“There was no one home but my dog, so I had no one to tell but him.

“I was so excited about it and we were running around the house... I was cheering, he was barking.”

When asked how he planned to enjoy his instant prize, the thrilled man admitted it had come at the perfect time.

“This will be a big help to my retirement,” he shared.

“I might get myself some new toys for myself and get my teeth done.

“This is awesome, absolutely awesome. It will help a lot.

Byron Bay Newsagency manager Adam Stewart said he was thrilled for his winning customer.

“It is very exciting,” he said.

“Our winner is a local customer and when he found out he was so excited and shocked.

“We were just as happy for him.”

byron bay byron bay newsagencey instant scratch-its the lott win
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How a stolen wallet literally floated back to its owner

        premium_icon How a stolen wallet literally floated back to its owner

        News A MARINE Rescue volunteer whose wallet was stolen while she was on a rescue has described the incredible way she got it back.

        Shark tags expected along the NSW coast

        premium_icon Shark tags expected along the NSW coast

        News KEEP an eye out next time you’re at the beach for shark tags which are expected to...

        Double celebration for open tennis champions

        premium_icon Double celebration for open tennis champions

        Sport PLENTY of twists and turns with some surprise results at the Ballina New Year Open...

        How festival-goers behaved at Falls: Police

        premium_icon How festival-goers behaved at Falls: Police

        News TWEED Byron Police District officers have reported festival goers were relatively...