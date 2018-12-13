Man charged with attempted robbery given police bail

LATEST: A man who passed a threatening note to bank staff in the Toowoomba CBD has been charged with a number of offences.

The 52-year-old man was arrested without incident after allegedly handing Commonwealth Bank staff a threatening note shortly after 10am.

Acting Inspector Craig Berry said banking staff called 000 soon after being handed the note, triggering a heavy police response and a partial CBD lockdown.

"As a result of that, staff from the premises self-evacutated from the premises and put themselves in a safe location, leaving the male person alone inside the bank," he said.

"A 000 call was made resulting in police attending the location and confronting the man and apprehending that person without further incident."

Nearby businesses including other banks were also evacuated as a precaution, Act. Insp. Berry said.

He would not disclose the contents of the note, but a search of the bank and nearby businesses did not find any explosive devices or weapons.

"The police response was fairly swift," he said.

"We had a good result in the quick apprehension of the male person."

The man has been charged by the Toowoomba Criminal Investigation Branch with enter premises with intent, and attempted robbery.

He has been granted watch house bail to a secure facility in Toowoomba.

UPDATE, 12.45PM: A man is in custody after a bomb hoax forced parts of the Toowoomba CBD into lockdown this morning.

Police remain in the CBD directing traffic after the man reportedly called in a threat to the Commonwealth Bank shortly after 10am.

The man is believed to have mental health issues and is in police custody.

EARLIER, 10.35AM: A MAN is in custody after a false bomb threat at the Commonwealth Bank in Ruthven St that closed down the Toowoomba CBD this morning.

A Queensland Police spokesman said police were called to the bank at 10.05am after the man made threats to staff.

"Crews responded and we've got the guy in custody," the spokesman said.

"We're searching the bank now, but expect things to be going back to normal fairly shortly."

The spokesman wouldn't confirm what the nature of the threats were, but the Chronicle understands they were threats he had a bomb.