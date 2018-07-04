Man 'curled in a ball' after brutal arrest, court hears

A man has been charged over this ram raid at the Tintenbar General Store.

A SOLICITOR representing a man accused of a dramatic ram raid robbery has slammed the police case against his client as "one of the weakest" he has ever seen.

Solicitor Thomas Saunders also claimed his client, Ricky Richard Ferguson, was assaulted by police during his arrest which ended with the 25-year-old "curled in a ball" in the foetal position.

Mr Ferguson was taken into custody on Monday when police executed a search warrant on a Ballina home in Biala Place.

Police allege Mr Ferguson broke into a Ballina home last Thursday night, armed with a knife, and stole property including a set of car keys.

A woman was in the home at the time.

Using the stolen keys, police allege he and a 27-year-old Kempsey man stole a vehicle from the premises and later that night used it to ram the shopfront of the Tintenbar General Store to steal alcohol and cigarettes.

It is alleged that when police arrested him on Monday they found him hiding in a bedroom lying on top of a large knife.

In the same home, they allegedly located the Kempsey man hiding in the roof cavity.

Mr Ferguson faces charges of aggravated break and enter with intent to commit serious indictable offence whilst armed, being armed with intent, taking and driving a conveyance, stalking, aggravated break enter and steal, and resisting police.

Appearing in the dock in Lismore Local Court on Monday with several supporters in the gallery, Mr Ferguson watched on his solicitor Mr Saunders criticised the police case during a bail hearing.

"I believe this is one of the weakest facts sheets I've ever seen," Mr Saunders said.

"There is nothing linking my client to the matter."

Earlier police prosecutor Brett Gradisnik told the court there was forensic material and circumstantial evidence against Mr Ferguson, including a jumper that was seized from a clothesline which was "strikingly similar" to one worn by one of the two masked ram raiders captured on CCTV.

He also said multiple DNA swabs had been taken from the inside of the stolen vehicle which could link Mr Ferguson to the crime.

"I'd suggest it's certainly not a weak prosecution case," he told the court.

But Mr Saunders pointed out there was no direct evidence linking Mr Ferguson to the crime.

He said he was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time when police raided the Ballina home "not to look for him but for other people".

He said Mr Ferguson denied the allegation he was in possession of a knife during his arrest, instead alleging he had put his hands up in the air during his arrest only to be physically assaulted by police while being told "stop resisting, stop resisting".

"It's my submission that my client given such a weak case should be granted bail," he said.

"He's got close ties to the community."

Magistrate Sinclair agreed the police facts were weak and any concerns about further offending could be overcome by strict bail conditions.

Mr Ferguson was granted conditional bail to reside at his mother's home at Cabbage Tree Island and report to Ballina Police Station three days a week with a curfew of 9pm until 6am.

The matter was adjourned to August 30, for mention in Ballina Local Court.