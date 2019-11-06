Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Man crushed to death in work incident

6th Nov 2019 9:45 AM

 

A man has been crushed to death in an horrific workplace accident in Sydney's south west overnight.

Emergency services rushed to Aero Rd in Ingleburn just after 7.30pm last night to reports the man had been seriously injured by a heavy, steel ramp.

Police and paramedics arrived in minutes, shutting down the street and working to free the 57-year-old man.

Emergency services performed CPR on him but he tragically could not be saved.

It's understood a hydraulic ramp on the truck malfunctioned and collapsed on the man, leaving him with critical head injuries.

His colleagues, who witnessed the incident, worked desperately to help him

Safe Work NSW is now investigating the man's death in conjunction with NSW Police.

The man died last night. Picture: 9 News
The man died last night. Picture: 9 News

More Stories

death editors picks sydney workplace incident

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'I can't stay': Councillor storms out of rate hike briefing

        premium_icon 'I can't stay': Councillor storms out of rate hike briefing

        News AS LISMORE City Council prepares to vote on charging residents a special rate variation, one councillor has walked out of an important briefing session.

        The horrific reason dogs have gone missing

        premium_icon The horrific reason dogs have gone missing

        Crime Houses are said to be marked before dogs are stolen

        YOUR SAY: Should drivers be warned about speed cameras?

        premium_icon YOUR SAY: Should drivers be warned about speed cameras?

        News Concept of removing speed camera signs sparks great debate

        Bitter-sweet news for Lismore ice cream shop

        premium_icon Bitter-sweet news for Lismore ice cream shop

        News The owners made the announcement to customers today