Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The man died early on Friday at an industrial site south of Wollongong. Picture: iStock
The man died early on Friday at an industrial site south of Wollongong. Picture: iStock
News

Man crushed to death by gate at work

by Sarah McPhee
12th Jun 2020 10:15 AM

A man has died after being crushed by a gate at an industrial site in New South Wales.

The workplace accident occurred about 6am on Berkeley Rd in Berkeley, a southern suburb of Wollongong.

Emergency services were called to reports "a man was crushed by a gate", police said in a statement on Friday.

Despite their efforts, he died at the scene.

RELATED: Business fined in state's first industrial manslaughter case

"The body, which has not yet been formally identified, is believed to be a man aged in his 60s," police said.

Police are investigating the man's death in conjunction with SafeWork NSW.

"SafeWork NSW is onsite and investigating following reports that a man has died after being crushed by a gate at an industrial site in Berkeley this morning," a spokeswoman told news.com.au.

"SafeWork's investigation is ongoing."

A report will be prepared for the coroner.

In Melbourne last week, a man died after he was crushed by a metal pole while unloading a truck.

Originally published as Man crushed to death by gate at work

industrial site nsw wollongong workplace accident workplace death

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PHOTOS: Dramatic rescue as boat sinks off Ballina

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Dramatic rescue as boat sinks off Ballina

        News A MAN and a woman are suffering from hypothermia after their boat sank 4km off Ballina.

        'I never got better': Sporting champ's mental health battle

        premium_icon 'I never got better': Sporting champ's mental health battle

        News He had 90 squash titles to his name, but then life took a dark turn.

        Where legal gun ownership is popular on Northern Rivers

        premium_icon Where legal gun ownership is popular on Northern Rivers

        News AND how COVID-19 is impacting gun clubs in the area.

        Post-mortem delays in Ballina murder case

        premium_icon Post-mortem delays in Ballina murder case

        Crime Jesse Vilkelis-Curas died from injuries sustained during a fight