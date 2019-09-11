Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has died in an industrial accident in St Marys in western Sydney.
A man has died in an industrial accident in St Marys in western Sydney.
News

Man crushed to death at factory

by Sarah McPhee
11th Sep 2019 9:23 AM

A man has died in an industrial accident in western Sydney this morning.

Emergency services were called to a pallet factory in St Marys at 5.40am and found a 30-year-old man suffering serious injuries to his head.

"He was stuck in a piece of machinery," a NSW Ambulance spokeswoman told news.com.au, adding that SafeWork NSW will be involved.

A NSW Police spokesman said: "Inquiries revealed a 30-year-old man suffered serious injuries on site and died at the scene."

More to come.

More Stories

death editors picks injuries workplace accident

Top Stories

    LOW ACT: Thieves destroy preschool stall, steal earnings

    premium_icon LOW ACT: Thieves destroy preschool stall, steal earnings

    Crime RESIDENTS from this Northern Rivers community have come together to support the preschool after a heartless crime.

    • 11th Sep 2019 9:00 AM
    Man pleads guilty to wife's death after car went into river

    premium_icon Man pleads guilty to wife's death after car went into river

    Crime She passed away two days after the pair's car plunged into the river

    New 24/7 gym planned for Lennox Head

    premium_icon New 24/7 gym planned for Lennox Head

    Business Plans lodged with council for gym and yoga studio

    • 11th Sep 2019 9:00 AM
    52,000 people in emergency departments in just three months

    premium_icon 52,000 people in emergency departments in just three months

    Health Northern NSW health district reports "near record activity”