Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Man trapped for hour in concrete truck
News

Man critically injured in truck crash remains in hospital

Tara Miko
by
27th Nov 2018 1:13 PM

A TRUCK driver critically injured in a crash in Wilsonton yesterday remains in hospital with serious injuries.

The 47-year-old driver of a cement truck which rear-ended another truck at the intersection of Greenwattle and Taylor Sts about 1.55pm was freed from the wreck after more than an hour yesterday.

Queensland Fire and Rescue firefighters worked alongside Queensland Ambulance paramedics and a LifeFlight critical care paramedic to free the man at the scene.

Nev Madsen

He was taken by road ambulance to Toowoomba Hospital for treatment of serious leg, arm and internal injuries.

A Darling Downs Hospital and Health Service spokeswoman said the man remained in the Toowoomba Hospital.

She said he was in a stable condition.

Photos
View Gallery

The 53-year-old male driver of the other truck involved was taken to Toowoomba Hospital yesterday in a stable condition with minor injuries.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating the incident.

More Stories

editors picks toowoomba toowoomba hospital toowoomba traffic crash truck crash
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Bookies change their tune for our man in Canberra

    premium_icon Bookies change their tune for our man in Canberra

    Opinion The fallout from the Victorian election has changed the minds of book makers over who might win the seat of Page at the next Federal election.

    Calls for councils to control holiday letting

    Calls for councils to control holiday letting

    Council News Councils will only be able to limit holiday letting to 180 days

    It's time we looked after rivers: OPINION

    premium_icon It's time we looked after rivers: OPINION

    Opinion Support for calls to save our rivers

    Six new mobile towers for the Northern Rivers

    premium_icon Six new mobile towers for the Northern Rivers

    Technology OPTUS will build the sites as part of the Mobile Black Spot Program

    Local Partners