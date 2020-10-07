Menu
Paramedics are treating a man for critical injuries at a multi-vehicle crash at Mooloolah Valley.
Breaking

Man critically injured in motorbike, car crash

Ashley Carter
7th Oct 2020 8:10 AM
A man has suffered critical injuries in a multi-vehicle crash at Mooloolah Valley this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics were called to the crash, which involved two cars and a motorbike, on Connection Rd at 6.15am.

How a stranger saved young mum from home violence hell

QLD DECIDES: The side poised for victory in 2020 election

Two men in their early 20s were also assessed, but were uninjured.

The road is closed in both directions, with drivers being urged to show patience.

A police spokesman said a detour was in place at Stevens Rd, with alternate access to the Mooloolah township through Old Gympie Rd via Glenview or Tunnel Ridge Rd via Landsborough.

More to come.

