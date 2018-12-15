Menu
Police are being counselled after the shooting at Cooktown.
Crime

Man critical after police shooting

by Danaella Wivell
15th Dec 2018 5:48 AM
A MAN who was shot by a police officer in Cooktown this week is still in a critical but stable condition at Cairns Hospital.

The man, who the Cairns Post believes to be in his 40s, was shot about 9.45am on Tuesday.

An officer opened fire on the man after he allegedly lunged towards officers with a knife.

Superintendent Geoff Sheldon said the man was "very, very lucky to be alive" after the shooting.

"That's been largely attributed to the first aid that's been provided by officers," he said.

"We're bringing a number of his family members to Cairns so they can be with him and help him convalesce through his injuries."

He said the officers involved were also being assisted with psychological help.

"This sort of incident is every police officer's worst nightmare, and we are looking after our crew," he said.

The man will remain in hospital this weekend.

