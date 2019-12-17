Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man is in a critical condition at Lismore Base Hospital after a crash at Ballina.
A man is in a critical condition at Lismore Base Hospital after a crash at Ballina. Contributed
News

Man critical after van crashes into cement mixer at Ballina

Aisling Brennan
by
17th Dec 2019 10:13 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been transported to Lismore Base Hospital after a serious car crash in Ballina this morning.

A NSW Ambulance spokeswoman said three crews were called to Angels Beach Dr, Ballina at 8.45am on Tuesday.

She said a van ran into a cement mixer truck, leaving the 47-year-old male driver of the van trapped.

"The patient in the van appears to have neck injuries and a possible leg fracture and possible head and chest injuries," the spokeswoman said.

"He's in a critical condition and has been transported by road to Lismore Base Hospital."

The driver of the truck was not reported to be needing medical assistance.

Drivers are being warned there might be delays on Angels Beach Dr, as the clean-up continues.

ballina car crash lismore base hospital
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man accused of biting police officer’s ear faces court

        premium_icon Man accused of biting police officer’s ear faces court

        News A MAN accused of biting an officer’s ear causing significant injury is expected to apply for bail.

        Widow's plea to Forestry Corp after fire destroys farm

        premium_icon Widow's plea to Forestry Corp after fire destroys farm

        Business Wendy Pannach pushes for forest giant to help pay costs of fences.

        ‘I’ve never been so excited or scared about anything’

        premium_icon ‘I’ve never been so excited or scared about anything’

        News Two Lennox Head mums are planning the adventure of a lifetime

        Small changes at home can have a global impact

        premium_icon Small changes at home can have a global impact

        News ‘IT’S way past the time where we can expect (or hope) our governments will do...