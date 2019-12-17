Man critical after van crashes into cement mixer at Ballina

A man is in a critical condition at Lismore Base Hospital after a crash at Ballina.

A MAN has been transported to Lismore Base Hospital after a serious car crash in Ballina this morning.

A NSW Ambulance spokeswoman said three crews were called to Angels Beach Dr, Ballina at 8.45am on Tuesday.

She said a van ran into a cement mixer truck, leaving the 47-year-old male driver of the van trapped.

"The patient in the van appears to have neck injuries and a possible leg fracture and possible head and chest injuries," the spokeswoman said.

"He's in a critical condition and has been transported by road to Lismore Base Hospital."

The driver of the truck was not reported to be needing medical assistance.

Drivers are being warned there might be delays on Angels Beach Dr, as the clean-up continues.