'Multiple witnesses' to bashing urged to contact police

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was tasked just after midnight.

Update 4:04pm: POLICE are appealing for witness regarding the alleged assault of man which as left with significant head injuries on New Year's Eve in Nimbin.

Richmond Local Area Command Inspector Susie Johnston said police had viewed footage of the incident and saw several people had witnessed the attack.

"We have reviewed the footage and know there were multiple witnesses," she said.

"Anyone with any information can call Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000."

UPDATE 12.25pm: Richmond Local Area Command Inspector Susie Johnston said police were investigating the allegation of an assault which has left a man in a critical condition.

Insp Johnston said the assault happened at Cullen St, Nimbin around midnight last night.

She said the 45-year-old man suffered significant head injuries and was rushed to hospital for treatment.

Police are continuing with their investigations and are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to come forward.

Original story 9.23am: A 45-YEAR-OLD man is in a critical condition after a midnight incident at Nimbin.

The patient was treated for injuries by NSW Ambulance paramedics and transported by road to the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter base.

The man was further stabilised by the helicopter critical care medical team and flown to Gold Coast University Hospital in a critical condition.

It is understood the man was assaulted.

More to come.

In a separate incident, the rescue helicopter was also tasked last night to take a 54-year-old man to Lismore Base Hospital for urgent surgery.

The chopper was sent to South West Rocks after the man, who was suffering a medical emergency, was treated by local NSW Ambulance paramedics and taken to Kempsey Airport.

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter landed at Kempsey Airport to allow the onboard critical care medical team to stabilise the patient further in preparation for the flight to Gold Coast University Hospital.

But due to the critical condition of the patient the helicopter transferred the man to Lismore Base Hospital for urgent surgery.

