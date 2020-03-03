Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was tasked after a man was hit by a car at Ballina.
The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was tasked after a man was hit by a car at Ballina. Contributed
News

Man critical after being hit by vehicle at Ballina

Alison Paterson
by
3rd Mar 2020 10:09 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN is in an induced coma and in a critical condition after being hit by a vehicle in Ballina last night.

According to a spokesman from the Westpac  Life Saver Rescue Helicopter, the incident happened around 10pm.

"The aircraft and medical team rendezvoused with local NSW Ambulance paramedics and the patient, a male of unknown age, was treated and stabilised for multiple traumatic injuries," he said.

"The man was placed into induced coma before flown direct to Gold Coast University Hospital in a critical condition."

More to come.

ballina westpac life saver rescue helicopter
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Business legend dead at 84

      Business legend dead at 84
      • 3rd Mar 2020 10:11 AM

      Top Stories

        Mum complains after finding ‘handprint’ on son, court told

        premium_icon Mum complains after finding ‘handprint’ on son, court told

        News A HEARING has begun into allegations a Casino childcare centre failed to protect children, with one mum saying she still doesn't know what happened to her boy.

        Tiny school one of first in Australia to have hemp uniforms

        premium_icon Tiny school one of first in Australia to have hemp uniforms

        News Northern Rivers school is leading the hemp revolution

        FATAL CRASH: Court to hear victim impact statements

        premium_icon FATAL CRASH: Court to hear victim impact statements

        News Victim impact statements to be read over fatal car crash

        66kg drug haul allegedly hidden in moving boxes

        premium_icon 66kg drug haul allegedly hidden in moving boxes

        News THE sole occupant of the truck in which the cannabis was found remains in...