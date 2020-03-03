Man critical after being hit by vehicle at Ballina
A MAN is in an induced coma and in a critical condition after being hit by a vehicle in Ballina last night.
According to a spokesman from the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter, the incident happened around 10pm.
"The aircraft and medical team rendezvoused with local NSW Ambulance paramedics and the patient, a male of unknown age, was treated and stabilised for multiple traumatic injuries," he said.
"The man was placed into induced coma before flown direct to Gold Coast University Hospital in a critical condition."
More to come.