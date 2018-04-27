Man cried for help as he was threatened with death

JUSTICE has finally caught up with a Northern Rivers man who spent two years on the run from police across three states.

Sam Webb, 29, was sentenced today in Lismore Local Court for charges relating to a horrific bashing in January 2016.

The court heard a detailed account of the harrowing ordeal endured by the 63-year-old victim, who was assaulted in his isolated rural home by Webb and another man.

In a shocking turn of events, the victim was then threatened with an ISIS-style beheading.