Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Lismore Court House in Zadoc Street.
Lismore Court House in Zadoc Street. Marc Stapelberg
Crime

Man cried for help as he was threatened with death

Hamish Broome
by
27th Apr 2018 1:45 PM

JUSTICE has finally caught up with a Northern Rivers man who spent two years on the run from police across three states.

Sam Webb, 29, was sentenced today in Lismore Local Court for charges relating to a horrific bashing in January 2016.

The court heard a detailed account of the harrowing ordeal endured by the 63-year-old victim, who was assaulted in his isolated rural home by Webb and another man.

In a shocking turn of events, the victim was then threatened with an ISIS-style beheading.

Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Doctor to enter plea for alleged sex assaults on patients

    premium_icon Doctor to enter plea for alleged sex assaults on patients

    Crime NORTHERN NSW gynaecologist must tell the court whether he is guilty or not guilty.

    • 27th Apr 2018 2:14 PM
    'I'm going to behead you': Chilling words of armed attacker

    premium_icon 'I'm going to behead you': Chilling words of armed attacker

    Crime Court hears of brutal bashing on isolated rural property

    What local bands need to do to play at Splendour

    premium_icon What local bands need to do to play at Splendour

    Music Want to play at one of Australia's most popular music festivals?

    SHOCKING ATTACK: War veteran bashed, robbed on Anzac Day

    SHOCKING ATTACK: War veteran bashed, robbed on Anzac Day

    News Police are appealing for witnesses following the midnight attack

    Local Partners