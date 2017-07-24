Man crashed twice whilst driving 6x over alcohol limit

A MAN has been charged after allegedly driving his car into a parked car whilst six times over the legal blood alcohol limit.

Senior Constable David Henderson said that on Thursday afternoon a 53-year-old Wollongbar man drove his vehicle into a parked vehicle on Brewster Street Lismore.

The man drove off without exchanging details with the owner of the other vehicle.

A short time later he lost control of his vehicle and collided with a dirt embankment at the intersection of Dunoon Road and Sexton Street North Lismore, snr const Henderson said.

The man provided a positive breath test and was taken to Lismore Police Station.

At Lismore he provided a breath sample almost six times over the legal limit.

He had his licence suspended and was charged with high range drink driving (Second or more offences).

He will appear at Lismore Local Court in August.