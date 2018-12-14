Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Man counting cash on toilet floor says it's 'for grandma'

14th Dec 2018 7:55 AM | Updated: 8:52 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN who allegedly counted money on the toilet floor of a Lismore licensed venue later told police the cash was "for grandma". 

Police were called to the premises in relation to a man about 9.30pm.

By the time officers arrived, the man was found nearby, laying on the ground on Woodlark Street.

Richmond Police District's crime prevention officer, Senior Constable David Henderson, said police searched the 28-year-old Queensland man.

"Police located 55 grams of cannabis and $1,650 cash," he said.

"When asked about the money he said it was 'for his Grandma'.

"He was placed under arrest and started swearing at police."

The man was taken to Lismore Police Station and charged with drug and offensive language offences.

He was refused bail and will appear in Lismore Local Court today.

northern rivers crime richmond police district
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    HSC 2018: The Northern Rivers' top achievers

    premium_icon HSC 2018: The Northern Rivers' top achievers

    News TAKE a look at the students who received the highest band in a HSC subject this year.

    • 14th Dec 2018 8:00 AM
    'Heads up alert': SES issues wild weather warning

    'Heads up alert': SES issues wild weather warning

    Breaking Northern Rivers volunteers are on standby

    • 14th Dec 2018 8:20 AM
    Young mum charged after baby washed up on beach

    Young mum charged after baby washed up on beach

    Crime Police will argue she failed to protect her child from danger

    Amazing support for Alstonville mum during cancer journey

    Amazing support for Alstonville mum during cancer journey

    Health Janelle Ware's "support squad" will be out in force this weekend

    Local Partners