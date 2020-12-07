Menu
A man is facing drug supply allegations in Lismore District Court.
Man could enter new plea for allegedly suppling 10kg of ice

Aisling Brennan
7th Dec 2020 12:00 AM
A SYDNEY man accused of driving a vehicle carrying more than 10kg of ice through the Tweed Valley will potentially enter a new plea next year to the charges against him, a court has heard.

Angga Malik, 33 pleaded not guilty in July to supply prohibited drug large commercial quantity.

It is alleged police stopped Mr Malik's vehicle on September 15 last year near Tweed Valley Way, Chinderah.

Police searched the car and found a black sports bag with 10 bags inside allegedly containing 10.167kg of ice.

However, when his matter was briefly mentioned before Lismore District Court this week, the Director of Public Prosecutions prosecutor indicated "discussions" between his office and Malik had been positive.

"There was an offer of some position, the offer may be accepted," the DPP prosecutor said.

"It's just whether the plea can be accepted but there are prospects."

Judge Dina Yehia adjourned the matter to January 19, to allow further discussions between the two parties to continue.

Mr Malik remains on bail.

If the matter can't be resolved, the court heard four to five days will be needed for his trial on July 26, 2021.

