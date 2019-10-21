Man convicted of early-morning attack on homeless victim

The 24-year-old had asked his victim for a cigarette before repeatedly punching him.

JOEL Desmond King asked a homeless man for a cigarette, assaulted him, then shook his hand before fleeing the scene.

King, 24, from Lismore Heights, walked from court this week on a 15-month intensive corrections order - a prison term to be served in the community - over the March incident.

About 12.30am on the morning of Tuesday, March 12, two homeless men were sitting in a parking bay outside Lismore's Liberty Service Station on Ballina Rd.

King asked them for a cigarette, but they said they had none.

According to court documents, King then punched his victim to the head without warning.

He punched him again to the face, then after standing over him, delivered a third strike.

His victim was "cowering over and appeared very frightened”, court documents said.

But King then shook hands with the man before walking into a nearby service station.

King faced Lismore Local Court on Monday for sentencing on his charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and stalking or intimidation.

He'd pleaded guilty to both offences, the latter of which related to his behaviour toward a service station employee, who witnessed part of the incident while he was monitoring their CCTV system.

In court, King's solicitor Binnie O'Dwyer acknowledged he'd been on parole at the time of the incident.

The court heard that parole was revoked within days, so he spent some time in custody before being released to attend rehab in July.

She asked Magistrate Jeff Linden to take that time into consideration when he sentenced King.

Ms O'Dwyer accepted the attack, which took place while her client was intoxicated, was "a random, unprovoked act of violence”.

"He doesn't have much recollection of the actual incident,” she said.

"When he saw the CCTV he felt very ashamed.”

The court King had struggled with his alcohol use but had reduced his intake, and not used illicit drugs, since attending rehab.

Ms O'Dwyer said her client also had other support in place "to help with relapse prevention”.

Mr Linden said the attack was "a gratuitous act of violence for no apparent reason”.

He said a report before the court gave "some insight” into King's "difficulties that he has appeared to do something about”.

He said King had been "profoundly proactive” in engaging with a support service in the community.

He sentenced him to a 15-month intensive corrections order, including a condition that he abstain from using illicit drugs.