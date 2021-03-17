Man convicted for involvement in alleged Nimbin shooting

A 19-year-old woman was allegedly shot at in 2020.

A man has been convicted for his role in alleged shooting nearNimbin, which saw a teenage girl almost lose her left hand.

JordanClose, 24 and Brody Roberts, 22 had their matters briefly mentioned beforeLismore Local Court on March 10.

The pair have been accused of being involved in a shooting which saw a 19-yearold girl almost lose her left hand due to the damage.

It'salleged Mr Close shot the woman in her left hand while they were travelling atLillian Rock on April 19, 2020.

She fled the vehicle and was later taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital in Brisbanefor emergency surgery.

Mr Close was arrested three days later in Terranora following two dramatic policepursuits through the Tweed Shire, where at one point it is alleged, he wasdriving 140km/hr in an 80km/hr zone along Dulguigan Rd, Murwillumbah.

The court heard further discussions were required between the DPP and Mr Close's defence team.

He did not apply for bail and remains bail refused and willreturn to court on May 12 for further mention.

Meanwhile, Roberts entered pleaded guilty to hindering a police investigation.

The DPP hassince withdrawn a charge of discharging a firearm with the intention to cause grievousbodily harm, damaging more than $15,000 worth of property by fire, andintentionally causing a fire and being reckless as to its spread.

He wasconvicted and sentenced to a 24-month community corrections order.

Roberts also entered guilty pleas to separate driving matters, including driving a motor vehicle during a disqualification period.

He was convicted and ordered to complete a 24-month communitycorrections order for these matters.