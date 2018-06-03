Man rescued from overturned tinny

RIVER RESCUE: Emergency services crews including Ballina Jet boat Rescue, police, ambulance and Surf Life Saving Far North Coast were on hand to rescue a man found clinging on to the hull of a tinny in the Richmond River, Ballina.

RIVER RESCUE: Emergency services crews including Ballina Jet boat Rescue, police, ambulance and Surf Life Saving Far North Coast were on hand to rescue a man found clinging on to the hull of a tinny in the Richmond River, Ballina. Ballina Jet Boast Rescue

ONE man is this morning counting his lucky stars for the marvellous efforts of local volunteer rescue services after his fishing boast capsized and he was found clinging to the hull before dawn on Sunday.

He and another man and a women in their mid-30s were fished out of the Richmond River after their small aluminium boat overturned.

Emergency services including the Ballina Jet Boat Rescue crew were called to undertake a dramatic rescue in the Richmond River early on Sunday morning to a report of a capsized boat.

Surf Life Saving Far North Coast Duty Officer Jimmy Keough said they and the Ballina Jet Boat crew were contacted around 3:40am.

"Police notified us and we were tasked around 3:40am today about a report of an overturned vessel in the Richmond River in the vicinity of the sailing club," he said.

"When Surf Life Saving Far North Coast operations and the Ballina Jet boat crew attended they located a capsized tinny approximately 4m in size with one man on the hull."

Mr Keough said the crew rescued one man who found clinging to the hull of the overturned boat.

"A search commenced for the two other occupants who were also on the vessel," he said.

"They were later located back on shore north of the sailing club."

Mr Keough said the trio who comprised two men and one woman in their mid-30s were very fortunate not to be suffering more than mild hypothermia.

"We understand they may not have have been wearing life-jackets at the time the boats capsized," he said.

"The tide was running out and they were very lucky, they were assessed by paramedics and transported to Ballina Hospital with light exposure."

Mr Keough said this was the second incident the SLSFNC attended in the past 12 hours.

"Yesterday (Saturday) at around 4pm we received a clal of a surfer in distress at Bolders Beach," he said.

"A Jet Boat was tasked and the area was searched and nil persons was located, we think the person of interest may have paddled around Lennox Point and continued surfing there."