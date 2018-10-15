Menu
Crime

Man climbs ladder to break into Ballina home

15th Oct 2018 11:00 AM

A MAN who allegedly used a ladder to enter a home after stealing a large number of items from Ballina stores will face court today.

Police will allege a Ballina man, 24, stole a total of 25 items from two stores on Thursday.

While he was being searched by police, officers also found a knife in his possession.

He was issued a court attendance notice for two counts of larceny and possession of a knife in a public place.

He was also banned from the stores.

Police will also allege the man tried to open a number of windows at homes along Newport St in Ballina.

He then allegedly stole a waller from a parked car, before visiting another home, climbing a ladder and entering through a window.

He was restrained by a home owner, who alerted police.

For this incident, he was charged with two counts of entering enclosed lands, larceny and breaching bail.

He was refused bail to face Lismore Local Court today.

