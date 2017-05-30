Man claims to be in army to fraud businesses

Terry Baker, 46, has been trying to get free food and accommodation by saying he is in the Army.

POLICE have released a warning about a man who has been attempting to fraud local businesses.

Terry Baker, 46, has been attending local hotels and motels, stating that he is in the Australian Army, Senior Constable David Henderson said.

"He will try to seek free accommodation, alcohol and food.

"Mr Baker is NOT in any way associated with the Australian Defence Forces.

"He is quite practiced in using army slang and terms, but do not be fooled.

"In the past he has used the names Sergeant Moxon and Corporal Sutton.

"Mr Baker also has an outstanding warrant.

"If you see Mr Sutton or if he has been in your accommodation recently please contact your local police or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.

"All calls are treated with confidentiality."