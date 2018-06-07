Man claims knuckleduster was for 'tenderising his meat'

A CASINO man charged with weapon and traffic offences had an usual reason for stashing a knuckleduster down his pants.

The 30-year-old was charged last week after highway patrol officers detected his car driving 33kmh over the limit on the Bruxner Highway at Ballina.

After stopping the car, checks on his licence status revealed that he was disqualified until 2020.

Police then had cause to search the man and located a set of knuckle dusters down the front of his underwear.

He claimed he had the knuckledusters in order to tenderise his meat.

He was issued a Field Court Attendance Notice for Drive Whilst Disqualified, and Possess Prohibited Weapon Without Permit.

He will appear in Ballina Local Court in June