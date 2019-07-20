Man claims he grew 11 cannabis plants for 'personal use'

The man pleaded guilty to growing the plants at his residence.

Mike Knott BUN270319CAN12

AN UPPER Mongogarie man has pleaded guilty to cultivating cannabis plants for his "personal use”.

Mark Eric Ellison, 53, pleaded guilty before the Casino Local Court yesterday to cultivating 11 cannabis plants, which are considered prohibited plants, at his residence.

According to court documents, when approached by police Ellison had willingly shown the officers the location of the plants.

He'd admitted to police he'd only grown the cannabis plants for "personal use”.

This is the first time Ellison has been charged for this offence.

Magistrate Annette Sinclair granted Ellison's sentencing to be deferred until August 8 to allow him to collect more references.