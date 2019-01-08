Man pretending to be SAS soldier threatens to kill police

A MAN claiming to be an SAS soldier was arrested after threatening to kill police.

Senior Constable David Henderson said police allege that at 4:25pm on Monday a 29-year-old Ballina man was walking along Magellan Street. He was using offensive language, punched a street sign and stated he wanted to fight police.

Police spoke to the man who continued to be abusive and claimed he was an SAS soldier. He was given a move-on direction to leave the CBD; he told police he would kill them and was not going anywhere.

He was placed under arrest and fought attempts to be placed in a police truck, grabbing onto a Senior Constable's leg. Police used Oleoresin Capsicum Spray to subdue him.

At Lismore Police Station the 29-year-old tried to run from his cell. He was sprayed again and handcuffed.

He was charged with resisting police, behaving in an offensive manner and refusing to comply with direction. He will appear in Lismore Local Court in February. #LismoreCrime