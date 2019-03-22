Menu
RACQ CQ Rescue crew peer out of their helicopter while is sits directly above the VMR boat during Wednesday's sea rescue exercise.
Bull tramples elderly man after being spooked

Ashley Pillhofer
22nd Mar 2019 8:25 AM | Updated: 3:20 PM
A MEDICAL crew worked for more than an hour in a rural paddock to stabilise a patient for rescue helicopter transfer after he had been trampled by a bull yesterday.

The 70-year-old Glenella man had been working on a property at Dalrymple Heights near Engella Dam, when a bull he was unloading from a trailer was spooked and charged him.

RACQ CQRescue responded to the incident and flew 100km north-west of Mackay to airlift the man.

A spokeswoman for CQRescue said the helicopter and medical crew which included a doctor and critical care paramedic landed near the property's homestead about 2.30pm and worked immediately to stabilise the man.

The man arrived at Mackay Base Hospital about 4pm in a stable condition but with multiple rib, internal and hand injuries.

