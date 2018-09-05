Man charged with up-skirting young girl

A man has been charged with producing child abuse material after taking inappropriate photos of a girl.

A MAN accused of taking photographs up a young girl's skirt in a public place remains on bail.

Larnook man Rodney Paul Erickson, 63, did not appear when his matter went briefly before Lismore Local Court on Monday.

He was charged with two counts of producing child abuse material after an alleged incident at Lismore on July 29.

Police have alleged he photographed a nine-year-old girl who was lying on her back, with the photographs revealing a view up her skirt.

He was arrested about 2pm that day.

The court heard Erickson had pleaded guilty to the first of the two charges, while the other charge was subject to further legal representations.

Magistrate Michael Dakin adjourned the matter until October 22.